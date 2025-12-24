SandRidge Energy's Operational Momentum Builds on Cherokee Gains

Over the past year, SandRidge Energy, Inc. SD has gained 34.7%, significantly outperforming the industry’s 26.8% decline. The company also outpaced the S&P 500’s 15.8% return.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Company Snapshot

SandRidge Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the production, development and acquisition of oil and gas properties, with its primary area of operations in the Mid-Continent region, including Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas. The company’s portfolio spans key formations such as the Mississippian Lime, Meramec and Cherokee, supporting a long-lived reserve base and diversified production profile.

Strong Q3 Performance on Higher Volumes

SandRidge Energy delivered a solid third-quarter 2025, supported by increased production volumes from its Cherokee acquisition and development activity. Average production rose 12% year over year to 19 MBoe per day, while oil output climbed 49%, reflecting the growing contribution of its oilier Cherokee wells.

This improvement translated into stronger top-line growth, with total oil, natural gas and NGL revenues increasing 32% year over year to $39.8 million. The company reported net income of $16 million, or 44 cents per basic share, for the quarter and generated adjusted EBITDA of $27.3 million, highlighting the benefits of scale and production mix improvements.

Cherokee Development Program

A major contributor to the quarter’s performance was SandRidge Energy’s ongoing one-rig Cherokee development program, which continues to deliver strong early well results. By the end of the quarter, four wells had been turned to sales, achieving average peak 30-day initial production rates of 2,000 gross Boe per day, with approximately 43% oil content.

The company highlighted that its first well in the program produced more than 275,000 gross Boe in its first 170 days, reinforcing confidence in reservoir quality and recovery expectations for future locations. Management also confirmed that three wells were brought online during the third quarter, and production benefits from these wells are expected to extend into upcoming quarters.

Balance Sheet Strength & Liquidity

SandRidge Energy ended the quarter with $102.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, while maintaining no outstanding term or revolving debt obligations. The financial strength provides flexibility to fund development projects while still supporting shareholder returns.

Management noted that cash at the quarter-end equaled $2.80 per common share, underscoring the company’s strong liquidity position.

Shareholder Returns

SandRidge Energy continues to prioritize shareholder distributions through a combination of dividends and share repurchases. On Nov. 4, 2025, the board declared a dividend of 12 cents per share, payable Nov. 28, 2025, with stockholders also able to elect share-based payment through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

The company also repurchased 0.6 million shares for $6.4 million in the first nine months of 2025 at an average price of $10.72 per share, with $68.3 million remaining under the $75-million authorization.

Continued Capital Discipline & Growth Optionality

SandRidge Energy remains focused on efficiently growing the value of its asset base while allocating capital to high-return projects. Key priorities include continued Cherokee development, evaluating accretive M&A opportunities, implementing artificial lift conversion programs for optimization and supporting growth through leasing activity to extend the Cherokee runway. Management noted that SandRidge retains the flexibility to curtail capital activity if commodity prices weaken or accelerate activity if market conditions improve.

Outlook

Per the EIA data, the 2026 outlook suggests a softer oil-price environment, but relatively stronger natural gas fundamentals. The report forecasts Brent crude oil averaging $55 per barrel in 2026, reflecting expectations of rising global inventories and continued downward pressure on oil prices. It also projects Henry Hub natural gas prices to average $4.01 per MMBtu in 2026, supported by seasonal demand and a firming gas market despite rising production. LNG exports are expected to increase to 16 Bcf/d in 2026, which could provide additional demand support for U.S. natural gas.

Based on the 2026 outlook, SandRidge could benefit from the relatively stronger natural gas pricing backdrop, as Henry Hub is forecast to average $4.01/MMBtu in 2026, alongside rising LNG exports, even as a weaker oil environment is implied by Brent averaging $55 per barrel.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.