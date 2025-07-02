SandRidge Energy Upgraded to Neutral on Gas Prices & Growth

SandRidge Energy Inc. SD has received an upgrade to "Neutral," reflecting a more constructive albeit cautious view of the company’s prospects. This recalibrated stance is grounded in three pillars — strengthening natural gas pricing, maintaining a resilient balance sheet and projecting meaningful production upside for the second half of 2025.

Though headwinds such as volatile oil prices and capital allocation sensitivity remain, SandRidge Energy’s fundamentals suggest a stable outlook that merits the revised recommendation.

Shares of SandRidge Energy have gained 4.2% in the past month, outperforming the oil-energy sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s growth of 2.2% and 4%, respectively. The company has a market capitalization of $397 million.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Strength in Natural Gas Prices Bolsters Revenue Outlook

A key factor supporting the upgrade is the sharp recovery in natural gas pricing. Henry Hub natural gas prices nearly doubled to $4.30/Mcf in the first quarter of 2025 from $2.23/Mcf in the first quarter of 2024. This price momentum significantly improved SandRidge Energy's gas realizations, boosting them by $1.44/Mcf to $2.69/Mcf from $1.25/Mcf a year earlier.

Natural gas now accounts for 49% of production volume and 30% of the revenue mix, up sharply from 20% of revenues in the first quarter of 2024. This structural shift toward gas-rich volumes enhances cash flow durability in an environment wherein oil prices have softened. With 40% of 2025’s natural gas production already hedged, the company has smartly locked in margins even if volatility returns.

Rock-Solid Balance Sheet Enhances Financial Flexibility

SandRidge Energy remains in excellent financial health, enabling it to weather price cycles and support shareholder returns. As of March 31, 2025, the company reported more than $101 million in cash and no outstanding debt. This equates to more than $2.75 per share in cash and underscores its financial strength.

Crucially, SandRidge Energy continues to operate well within its cash flow. It generated $25.5 million in adjusted EBITDA and approximately $14 million in free cash flow in the first quarter of 2025 despite increased CapEx tied to its Cherokee development program. All capital returns and growth initiatives were funded organically — a testament to the company’s operational discipline.

The company's $1.6 billion in federal net operating losses (NOLs) also enhance future tax efficiency, improving the value proposition.

Upside From Production Growth in 2H25

Production is set to ramp up significantly in the back half of the year. The company drilled its first well under the operated one-rig Cherokee program in the first quarter of 2025, with first production anticipated in May. Several more wells are scheduled, with eight total planned for 2025 and six to be completed by year-end.

Importantly, exit rate production is projected to reach 19 MBoe/d by the end of 2025, suggesting a 6% increase from the first-quarter 2025 reported level. Oil production, in particular, is expected to grow 30% from the first-quarter reported level by the end of the year. These wells are expected to have a break-even around $35 WTI, making them viable even in today’s price environment.

Offsetting wells from nearby operators have delivered robust early production, up to 2,000 Boe/d, validating reservoir quality and reducing execution risk for SandRidge Energy’s developments.

Conclusion: Balanced Risk-Reward

SandRidge Energy’s “Neutral” rating reflects a balanced outlook. While the upside from improved gas pricing and production expansion is tangible, macro uncertainties, particularly in oil markets, necessitate a measured view. Nevertheless, with no debt, ample liquidity, low-cost operations and strategic flexibility, SandRidge Energy is well-positioned to navigate commodity cycles and execute its capital return program prudently.

