SandRidge Energy (SD) Price Target Decreased by 11.76% to 15.30

The average one-year price target for SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) has been revised to $15.30 / share. This is a decrease of 11.76% from the prior estimate of $17.34 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.63% from the latest reported closing price of $17.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 168 funds or institutions reporting positions in SandRidge Energy. This is an decrease of 145 owner(s) or 46.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SD is 0.04%, an increase of 31.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.16% to 26,237K shares. The put/call ratio of SD is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 4,912K shares representing 13.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,870K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SD by 39.65% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,514K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,594K shares , representing a decrease of 5.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SD by 42.80% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,217K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SD by 28.63% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,216K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,275K shares , representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SD by 24.10% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 895K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares , representing an increase of 70.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SD by 296.28% over the last quarter.

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