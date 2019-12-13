SandRidge Energy Reevaluates 2020 Capital Plans; CEO Paul McKinney Resigns

(RTTNews) - SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD), an oil and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, said Friday that it is reevaluating its 2020 capital plans with an emphasis on cost control and free cash flow generation, citing the current challenging price environment.

Meanwhile, Paul McKinney has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a Board member. John Suter, who currently serves as the Company's Chief Operating Officer, has agreed to serve as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer.

