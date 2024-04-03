News & Insights

SandRidge Energy Names Dean Parrish SVP And COO

April 03, 2024 — 08:51 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) said it appointed Dean Parrish as its Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer effective April 1, 2024.

Parrish, age 36, has worked at the company since January 2012 starting as a Senior Production Engineer until June 2015. Parrish served as the company's Operating Manager in February 2020 and became the Vice President of Operations in March 2021.

On March 13, 2022, Parrish was promoted to Senior Vice President, Operations. Prior to joining the Company in January 2012, he was employed at EXCO Resources, Inc. as a Production Engineer.

