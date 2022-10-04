SandRidge Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE:SD) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

SandRidge Energy's (NYSE:SD) stock is up by a considerable 20% over the past week. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study SandRidge Energy's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SandRidge Energy is:

45% = US$149m ÷ US$329m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.45 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

SandRidge Energy's Earnings Growth And 45% ROE

To begin with, SandRidge Energy has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 26% which is quite remarkable. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that SandRidge Energy's net income shrunk at a rate of 58% over the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Furthermore, even when compared to the industry, which has been shrinking its earnings at a rate 3.4% in the same period, we found that SandRidge Energy's performance is pretty disappointing, as it suggests that the company has been shrunk its earnings at a rate faster than the industry.

NYSE:SD Past Earnings Growth October 4th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about SandRidge Energy's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is SandRidge Energy Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Because SandRidge Energy doesn't pay any dividends, we infer that it is retaining all of its profits, which is rather perplexing when you consider the fact that there is no earnings growth to show for it. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like SandRidge Energy has some positive aspects to its business. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth.

