SandRidge Energy Inc. Reveals Fall In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $23.76 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $34.72 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, SandRidge Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $25.71 million or $0.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 24.9% to $43.15 million from $57.49 million last year.

SandRidge Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $23.76 Mln. vs. $34.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.64 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $43.15 Mln vs. $57.49 Mln last year.

