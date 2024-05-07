SandRidge Energy Inc. Reports Retreat In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $11.13 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $23.76 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, SandRidge Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.39 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 29.8% to $30.28 million from $43.15 million last year.

SandRidge Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $11.13 Mln. vs. $23.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.30 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $30.28 Mln vs. $43.15 Mln last year.

