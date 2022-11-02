SandRidge Energy Inc. Reports Advance In Q3 Income

Markets
(RTTNews) - SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $53.73 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $28.60 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, SandRidge Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $49.76 million or $1.35 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 52.2% to $70.90 million from $46.58 million last year.

SandRidge Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $53.73 Mln. vs. $28.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.45 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $70.90 Mln vs. $46.58 Mln last year.

