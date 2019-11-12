SandRidge Energy Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of -$0.49 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD):

-Earnings: -$181.60 million in Q3 vs. $11.72 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$5.12 in Q3 vs. $0.33 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, SandRidge Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$17.30 million or -$0.49 per share for the period. -Revenue: $58.37 million in Q3 vs. $97.66 million in the same period last year.

