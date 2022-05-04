SandRidge Energy Inc. Q1 sales increase

(RTTNews) - SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) revealed earnings for first quarter of $34.72 million

The company's bottom line came in at $34.72 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $35.04 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, SandRidge Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $34.91 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 71.0% to $57.49 million from $33.62 million last year.

SandRidge Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $34.72 Mln. vs. $35.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.94 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $57.49 Mln vs. $33.62 Mln last year.

