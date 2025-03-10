SandRidge Energy Inc. Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $17.58 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $1.79 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SandRidge Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.70 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

SandRidge Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.58 Mln. vs. $1.79 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.05 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.