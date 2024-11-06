SandRidge Energy Inc. Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $25.48 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $18.67 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, SandRidge Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.06 million or $0.19 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.2% to $30.06 million from $38.149 million last year.

SandRidge Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $25.48 Mln. vs. $18.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.69 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $30.06 Mln vs. $38.149 Mln last year.

