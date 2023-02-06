Markets
NVS

Sandoz: FDA To Review BLA For Proposed Biosimilar Denosumab

February 06, 2023 — 01:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sandoz, a Novartis (NVS) division, announced the FDA has accepted its Biologics License Application for proposed biosimilar denosumab. The BLA includes an analytical and clinical data package, including data from the Phase I/III ROSALIA study.

"In addition to being an important medicine for cancer of the bone, denosumab is critical in the treatment of osteoporosis and potential prevention of osteoporosis-related fractures that so many women over 50 are at risk of," said Keren Haruvi, President, Sandoz Inc. and Head of North America.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.