Sandoz Unveils Hyrimoz Citrate-free High Concentration Formulation In Europe

November 21, 2023 — 01:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sandoz (SDZNY) has unveiled Hyrimoz or adalimumab citrate-free high concentration formulation (HCF; 100 mg/mL) in Europe. The medicine will become available to patients progressively across European markets, starting today, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hyrimoz high-concentration formulation or HCF, like the currently available 50mg/mL version of Hyrimoz, is indicated for all conditions covered by the reference medicine: rheumatic diseases, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, uveitis and hidradenitis suppurativa.

Hyrimoz citrate-free HCF is an updated formulation (100 mg/mL) to the currently available Hyrimoz 50 mg/mL and offers a 50 percent reduction in injection volume, thereby potentially decreasing the number of injections required for patients who need 80 mg/mL or higher dosing.

Adalimumab is a human immunoglobulin G1 monoclonal antibody targeting tumor necrosis factor alpha. The adalimumab reference medicine (Humira) was first approved with an adalimumab concentration of 50 mg/mL. In 2015, the EMA and US FDA approved Humira HCF, which contains adalimumab at a concentration of 100 mg/mL.

