Sandoz To Establish Dedicated Biopharma Development Center At Ljubljana Site

July 20, 2023 — 01:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sandoz announced an investment of approximately $90 million at its site in Ljubljana, Slovenia to establish a dedicated Sandoz Biopharma Development Center by 2026. The Ljubljana site will become one of the key locations for biosimilar product development at Sandoz. This will create approximately 200 new full-time jobs.

Sandoz noted that the new end-to-end drug substance and drug product development center will be an important step in expanding Sandoz' Biopharma Technical Development capabilities.

Sandoz has a global portfolio with eight marketed biosimilars and a further 24 molecules in various stages of development.

