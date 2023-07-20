Sandoz To Establish Dedicated Biopharma Development Center At Ljubljana Site

(RTTNews) - Sandoz announced an investment of approximately $90 million at its site in Ljubljana, Slovenia to establish a dedicated Sandoz Biopharma Development Center by 2026. The Ljubljana site will become one of the key locations for biosimilar product development at Sandoz. This will create approximately 200 new full-time jobs.

Sandoz noted that the new end-to-end drug substance and drug product development center will be an important step in expanding Sandoz' Biopharma Technical Development capabilities.

Sandoz has a global portfolio with eight marketed biosimilars and a further 24 molecules in various stages of development.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.