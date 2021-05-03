Markets
Sandoz To Begin Enrolling First Patient In MYLIGHT Study For Proposed Biosimilar Aflibercept

(RTTNews) - Sandoz, a Novartis unit, said it will begin enrolling the first patient in MYLIGHT, a clinical Phase III confirmatory efficacy and safety study, shortly. This marks an important milestone in the development of biosimilar aflibercept, the company noted. The MYLIGHT is a randomized, double-blind, parallel 2-arm study, which is projected to include 460 patients across 20 countries.

Aflibercept binds and inhibits ocular VEGF-A, and prevents abnormal growth of blood vessels in the choroid which impact visual function. It improves visual acuity in patients with neovascular retinal diseases.

