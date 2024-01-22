Sandoz To Acquire CIMERLI Business From Coherus - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sandoz has signed an agreement to acquire the US biosimilar ranibizumab CIMERLI from Coherus BioSciences, Inc. for an upfront cash purchase payment of $170 million. The company said the agreement allows it to build a more robust ophthalmic platform that would support future product launches. The company noted that CIMERLI is interchangeable with LUCENTIS for all approved indications.

Keren Haruvi, President Sandoz North America, said: "The addition of CIMERLI reinforces our commitment to biosimilars and represents a huge step towards our goal of pioneering patient access to more affordable and much-needed medicines in the US."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.