Sandoz To Acquire CIMERLI Business From Coherus - Quick Facts

January 22, 2024 — 01:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sandoz has signed an agreement to acquire the US biosimilar ranibizumab CIMERLI from Coherus BioSciences, Inc. for an upfront cash purchase payment of $170 million. The company said the agreement allows it to build a more robust ophthalmic platform that would support future product launches. The company noted that CIMERLI is interchangeable with LUCENTIS for all approved indications.

Keren Haruvi, President Sandoz North America, said: "The addition of CIMERLI reinforces our commitment to biosimilars and represents a huge step towards our goal of pioneering patient access to more affordable and much-needed medicines in the US."

