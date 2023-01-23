Markets
Sandoz To Acquire Antifungal Agent Mycamine From Astellas Pharma

(RTTNews) - Sandoz said it has entered into an agreement to acquire worldwide product rights for systemic antifungal agent Mycamine from Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY). Closing is anticipated in the course of first half of 2023.

Sandoz stated that addition of Mycamine will support its global program to combat antimicrobial resistance by targeted use of the most appropriate therapies.

Astellas said it will receive $62.5 million - $75 million upfront payament, depending on the date of the closing of the transaction, and potential sales-based milestone payments.

Astellas reported Mycamine sales of US$135 million for the year ending March 31, 2022.

Mycamine is indicated for treatment of invasive candidiasis and espophageal candidiasis, which are currently both on the rise with a higher occurrence of associated hospital outbreaks, as well as prevention of candida and aspergillus infections in patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

