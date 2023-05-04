News & Insights

Markets
NVS

Sandoz Signs Distribution Deal With Adalvo For Exclusive Sandoz Rights For 6 Products In US

May 04, 2023 — 02:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sandoz, a Novartis (NVS) division engaged in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars, on Thursday announced that it has signed a distribution and collaboration agreement with Adalvo for exclusive Sandoz rights to commercialize six products in the U.S.

The products span key therapeutic areas, including antifungal/antibiotic, oncology and pulmonary. Four out of the six products are anticipated to be first-to-market.

These products, slated for near- to mid-term launches beginning in 2024, have a total addressable market size of approximately $3 billion.

The collaboration is expected to further advance the Sandoz product pipeline in the key U.S. generics market.

The antibiotic products would also underpin the Sandoz strategy of combatting the global spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) by driving responsible access to a broad range of appropriate treatments.

Shares of Novartis closed Wednesday's trading at $104.45, up 0.91 or 0.88 percent from the previous close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.