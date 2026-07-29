Sandoz Secures Brazil Approval For New Semaglutide Treatment Option

(RTTNews) - Sandoz Group AG (SDZNY) a company focused on affordable medicine, announced that Brazil's health regulator ANVISA has granted marketing authorization for Owozy (semaglutide), a new treatment option for type-2 diabetes. The approval paves the way for launch in the second half of 2026.

Owozy, developed by Adalvo and is commercialized in Brazil by Sandoz, will be available in a pre-filled multi-dose disposable pen designed to simplify administration for patients and healthcare professionals. It is among the first new semaglutide therapies approved in Brazil, a market estimated at USD 1.8 billion.

Richard Sayno, CEO of Sandoz, said: "This first wave regulatory approval for a new semaglutide treatment option in Brazil marks meaningful progress in ensuring access to a vital medicine. Through our partnership with Adalvo and commercial rights in this key market, we are one step closer to bringing a high-quality treatment option to patients with type-2 diabetes."

Brazil faces one of the highest diabetes burdens globally, with more than 16.5 million people living with the disease, including type-2 diabetes. Around one in three remain undiagnosed, underscoring the need for broader access to effective therapies.

The approval reinforces Sandoz commitment to affordable medicines and supports its long-term strategy of expanding patient access through a portfolio of more than 1,300 medicines and an industry-leading pipeline of over 400 additional assets.

Sandoz confirmed the approval has no impact on its 2026 financial guidance, with commercial contribution expected to begin after the anticipated launch later this year.

SDZNY has traded between CHF 43.86 and CHF 74.72 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at CHF 67.50, up 3.78%.

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