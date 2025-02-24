News & Insights

SDZNY

Sandoz Reports Commercial Availability Of Pyzchiva In The US - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sandoz announced the launch of Pyzchiva, or ustekinumab-ttwe, in the US. The medicine is now commercially available to patients across the US. Developed by Samsung Bioepis Co., and commercialized by Sandoz, Pyzchiva has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of certain chronic inflammatory diseases, with the same indications as reference medicine Stelara.

Sandoz entered into a commercialization agreement for biosimilar ustekinumab with Samsung Bioepis in September 2023. Under the agreement, Sandoz has the right to commercialize Pyzchiva in the US, Canada, the European Economic Area, Switzerland, the UK and Brazil.

