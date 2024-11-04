Sandoz price target raised to CHF 36 from CHF 33 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Sandoz (SDZNY) to CHF 36 from CHF 33 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SDZNY:
- Sandoz price target raised to CHF 39 from CHF 38 at Berenberg
- Sandoz price target raised to CHF 42 from CHF 40 at RBC Capital
- Sandoz price target raised to CHF 35 from CHF 32 at Morgan Stanley
- Sandoz price target raised to CHF 43 from CHF 36.50 at JPMorgan
- Sandoz launches generic paclitaxel formulation in the U.S.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.