Sandoz price target raised to CHF 35 from CHF 32 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Sandoz (SDZNY) to CHF 35 from CHF 32 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.