Sandoz Posts Strong H1 2026 Results With Biosimilars Driving Growth; Stock-Up

(RTTNews) - Sandoz Group AG (SDZNY) reported financial results for the first half of 2026, showing double-digit growth in biosimilars and steady expansion in generics. The Basel-based company reaffirmed its full-year guidance and highlighted continued momentum in its pipeline.

First Half 2026 Results:

Net sales for H1 2026 rose to $5,761 million, up 10% from $5,232 million in H1 2025, representing 5% growth at constant currencies. Biosimilars contributed $1,875 million, a 25% increase from $1,496 million a year earlier, now accounting for 33% of total net sales compared to 29% in H1 2025.

Generics delivered $3,886 million, up 4% from $3,736 million.

Core EBITDA rose 15% to $1,206 million, with margin expansion to 20.9% from 20.0% in H1 2025.

Core diluted EPS increased to $1.71, up 17% from $1.46.

Free cash flow improved to $337 million.

Second Quarter 2026 Results:

Q2 2026 net sales reached $3,005 million, up 9% from $2,752 million in Q2 2025, representing 7% growth at constant currencies.

Biosimilars delivered $1,022 million, a 24% increase from $825 million, representing 34% of total net sales versus 30% in Q2 2025.

Generics contributed $1,983 million, up 3% from $1,927 million.

Regional performance was led by North America, where net sales grew 18% to $706 million, supported by biosimilar launches Wyost and Jubbonti.

Outlook:

Sandoz reaffirmed its 2026 guidance, expecting mid-to-high single-digit net sales growth at constant currencies and approximately 100 basis points of core-EBITDA margin expansion. The company added four new biosimilar assets to its pipeline, bringing the total to 36, and confirmed plans for a Capital Markets Day in September.

This performance underscores Sandoz's focus on biosimilars as a growth driver while maintaining stability in its generic business.

SDZNY has traded between CHF 43.86 and CHF 74.72 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at CHF 68.94, up 7.28%.

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