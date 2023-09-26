News & Insights

Sandoz' MS drug receives approval from European Commission

September 26, 2023 — 01:20 am EDT

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Novartis said on Tuesday its soon to be spun off generic-drugs business Sandoz has received approval from the European Commission for Tyruko (natalizumab), which treats relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

Tyruko, the first biosimilar for treating multiple sclerosis in Europe, has been approved for all indications of reference medicine, the company said in a statement.

