Sandoz Launches Generic Lenalidomide In 19 Countries Across Europe

(RTTNews) - Sandoz, a generic and biosimilar medicines company and an arm of Novartis (NVS), said it launched generic oncology medicine lenalidomide, indicated for several haemato-oncology conditions as recommended by the latest European Society for Medical Oncology guidelines. The medicine would become available to patients in 19 countries across Europe.

Lenalidomide is an oral thalidomide analogue with immunomodulatory, antiangiogenic, and antineoplastic properties used for the treatment of various haemato-oncology conditions. It is available only through special distribution program because of its serious side effects, including possible birth defects or death of an unborn baby.

Sandoz said it is committed to developing and providing generic oncology therapies, to provide patients access to affordable, high-quality medicines.

