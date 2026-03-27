Sandoz Group (SWX:SDZ) Price Target Increased by 14.19% to 66.14

The average one-year price target for Sandoz Group (SWX:SDZ) has been revised to CHF 66,14 / share. This is an increase of 14.19% from the prior estimate of CHF 57,92 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 36,36 to a high of CHF 85,05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.97% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 61,26 / share.

Sandoz Group Maintains 1.31% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.31%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.24% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sandoz Group. This is an decrease of 234 owner(s) or 87.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDZ is 0.54%, an increase of 57.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 89.25% to 5,642K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 908K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDZ by 3,527,778.60% over the last quarter.

HJIGX - Hardman Johnston International Growth Fund Institutional Shares holds 103K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares , representing an increase of 30.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDZ by 25.74% over the last quarter.

IDMO - Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF holds 65K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares , representing an increase of 43.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDZ by 16.77% over the last quarter.

PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 36K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing a decrease of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDZ by 18.04% over the last quarter.

GLBL - Pacer MSCI World Industry Advantage ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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