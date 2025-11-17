Sandoz Group (SDZXF) Price Target Increased by 11.08% to 66.76

The average one-year price target for Sandoz Group (OTCPK:SDZXF) has been revised to $66.76 / share. This is an increase of 11.08% from the prior estimate of $60.10 dated October 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $43.32 to a high of $98.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 90.95% from the latest reported closing price of $34.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sandoz Group. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDZXF is 0.36%, an increase of 6.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.20% to 53,077K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,985K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,237K shares , representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDZXF by 17.63% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 5,126K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,103K shares , representing an increase of 39.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDZXF by 82.12% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,723K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,862K shares , representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDZXF by 11.22% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,723K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,671K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDZXF by 27.02% over the last quarter.

JDIBX - John Hancock Disciplined Value International Fund holds 2,095K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,020K shares , representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDZXF by 23.89% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.