Sandoz Group AG - Depositary Receipt (SDZNY) Price Target Increased by 10.01% to 66.64

The average one-year price target for Sandoz Group AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SDZNY) has been revised to $66.64 / share. This is an increase of 10.01% from the prior estimate of $60.58 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $43.24 to a high of $97.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 87.73% from the latest reported closing price of $35.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sandoz Group AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDZNY is 0.11%, an increase of 14.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 1,489K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 324K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 276K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIV - Dimensional International Value ETF holds 209K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 93K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares , representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDZNY by 5.30% over the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 68K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.