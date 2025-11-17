Stocks
Sandoz Group AG - Depositary Receipt (SDZNY) Price Target Increased by 10.01% to 66.64

November 17, 2025 — 05:24 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel

The average one-year price target for Sandoz Group AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SDZNY) has been revised to $66.64 / share. This is an increase of 10.01% from the prior estimate of $60.58 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $43.24 to a high of $97.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 87.73% from the latest reported closing price of $35.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sandoz Group AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDZNY is 0.11%, an increase of 14.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 1,489K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 324K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 276K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIV - Dimensional International Value ETF holds 209K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 93K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares , representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDZNY by 5.30% over the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 68K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

