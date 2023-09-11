News & Insights

Sandoz Enters Into Agreement With Samsun Bioepis On Biosimilar SB17 Ustekinumab

(RTTNews) - Sandoz said Monday that it has entered into a development and commercialization agreement with Samsung Bioepis. The agreement provides Sandoz with the exclusive rights to commercialize the biosimilar SB17 ustekinumab in the US, Canada, EEA, Switzerland, and UK. Other specific terms of the agreement are confidential.

The medicine Stelara (ustekinumab) is a monoclonal antibody medication to interleukin (IL)-12/23 for the treatment of autoimmune disorders including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and ulcerative colitis.

Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory disease of the skin and other parts of the body, which affects 60 million people worldwide.

