Sandoz enters commercialisation agreement with Samsung Bioepis

September 11, 2023 — 01:34 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Sandoz said on Monday that it had entered into an agreement with Samsung Bioepis giving it exclusive rights to commercialise the psoriasis treatment biosimilar ustekinumab.

The specific terms of the agreement, which allows the commercialisation of the treatment in the United States, Canada and Switzerland, among others, are confidential, said Sandoz.

Ustekinumab's reference medicine is Stelara, for the treatment of autoimmune disorders including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and ulcerative colitis.

