Sandoz : EC Approves Afqlir 2 Mg Vial Kit & Pre-filled Syringe For Intravitreal Injection

November 15, 2024 — 01:20 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sandoz (SDZNY) said that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Afqlir (aflibercept) 2 mg vial kit and pre-filled syringe for intravitreal injection, a biosimilar to reference medicine Eylea.

Afqlir is indicated to treat various retinal diseases, including neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), aiming to prevent disease-related blindness.

Launch is expected as of the fourth quarter of 2025.

Afqlir is indicated to improve and maintain visual acuity in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), macular oedema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO), diabetic macular oedema (DME) and myopic choroidal neovascularisation (mCNV).

