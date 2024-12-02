Sandoz downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Sandoz (SDZNY) to Neutral from Outperform with a CHF 41 price target The firm sees more modest upside in the near-term for the shares.

