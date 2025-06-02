Sandoz Announces Availability Of WYOST And Jubbonti In The US

(RTTNews) - Sandoz has announced that WYOST and Jubbonti are available to patients in the US. WYOST and Jubbonti are the first and only interchangeable FDA-approved denosumab biosimilars and are approved to treat all indications of the reference medicines XGEVA and Prolia, respectively. The company noted that WYOST and Jubbonti have the same dosage form, route of administration, dosing regimen and presentation as the respective reference medicines.

Sandoz said it is providing comprehensive support resources for patients who are prescribed WYOST and Jubbonti, including reimbursement and financial support.

