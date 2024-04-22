News & Insights

Sandoz : Pyzchiva Approved In Europe For Gastroenterology, Dermatology, And Rheumatology Treatments

April 22, 2024 — 01:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sandoz (SDZNY) said that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Pyzchiva (biosimilar ustekinumab), developed and registered by Samsung Bioepis. Pyzchiva is approved as a biologic therapy within gastroenterology, dermatology, and rheumatology.

Sandoz reached a development and commercialization agreement for biosimilar ustekinumab with Samsung Bioepis in September 2023. As per the terms of the deal, Sandoz has the right to commercialize Pyzchiva in the US, Canada, the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the UK. Samsung Bioepis remains responsible for development, registration, intellectual property, manufacturing and supply.

Sandoz noted that it remains committed to accelerating access to potentially life-changing treatments and continues strengthening immunology portfolio.

