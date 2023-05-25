News & Insights

Markets
NVS

Sandoz : EMA Accepts MAA For Proposed Biosimilar Denosumab

May 25, 2023 — 01:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sandoz, a Novartis (NVS) division engaged in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars, said Thursday that the European Medicines Agency has accepted the marketing authorization applications for proposed biosimilar denosumab for regulatory review.

The two applications include all indications covered by the reference medicines Prolia (denosumab) and Xgeva(denosumab), respectively, for treating a variety of conditions, including osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and in men at increased risk of fractures, treatment-induced bone loss, prevention of skeletal related complications in cancer that have spread to the bone, and giant cell tumor of the bone.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.