Sandon Capital’s AGM Yields Strong Shareholder Support

November 18, 2024 — 11:20 pm EST

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (AU:SNC) has released an update.

Sandon Capital Investments Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting concluded with all proposed resolutions being successfully passed. Key decisions included the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of Jacqueline Sullivan as a director, ratification of Pitcher Partners Sydney as the auditor, and approval of additional 10% placement capacity. These outcomes reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic directions.

