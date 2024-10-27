Sandon Capital Updates Dividend Distribution Details

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (AU:SNC) has released an update.

Sandon Capital Investments Limited has announced an update to its dividend distribution details, involving a revision in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price. This update pertains to the six-month period ending on June 30, 2024, with key dates including a record date of October 22, 2024, and an ex-date of October 21, 2024. Investors in Sandon Capital should take note of these updated terms for better portfolio management.

