Sandon Capital Updates Dividend Distribution Details

October 27, 2024 — 09:47 pm EDT

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (AU:SNC) has released an update.

Sandon Capital Investments Limited has announced an update to its dividend distribution details, involving a revision in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price. This update pertains to the six-month period ending on June 30, 2024, with key dates including a record date of October 22, 2024, and an ex-date of October 21, 2024. Investors in Sandon Capital should take note of these updated terms for better portfolio management.

