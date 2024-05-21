Sandon Capital Updates Dividend Details

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (AU:SNC) has released an update.

Sandon Capital Investments Limited has announced an update to their dividend distribution details, specifically regarding the DRP (Dividend Reinvestment Plan) price. This update follows a previous announcement and pertains to the ordinary fully paid securities (SNC). The dividend is for a six-month period ending on December 31, 2023, with the record date on May 16, 2024, and the ex-date on May 15, 2024.

