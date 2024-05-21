News & Insights

Stocks

Sandon Capital Updates Dividend Details

May 21, 2024 — 01:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (AU:SNC) has released an update.

Sandon Capital Investments Limited has announced an update to their dividend distribution details, specifically regarding the DRP (Dividend Reinvestment Plan) price. This update follows a previous announcement and pertains to the ordinary fully paid securities (SNC). The dividend is for a six-month period ending on December 31, 2023, with the record date on May 16, 2024, and the ex-date on May 15, 2024.

For further insights into AU:SNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.