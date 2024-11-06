Sandon Capital Lists New Securities on ASX

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (AU:SNC) has released an update.

Sandon Capital Investments Limited has announced the quotation of over 1.5 million fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance liquidity and potentially attract more investors. The issuance aligns with their dividend or distribution plan, reflecting a proactive approach to shareholder value.

