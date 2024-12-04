News & Insights

Stocks

Sandon Capital Announces Bond Interest Payment Details

December 04, 2024 — 12:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (AU:SNC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sandon Capital Investments Limited has announced a new interest payment for its bond with a 4.80% rate, scheduled for December 31, 2024. The bond, identified with the security code SNCHA, will see its interest payment amount set at AUD 2.41972602. Investors should take note of critical dates, including the ex-date on December 9 and the record date on December 10, 2024.

For further insights into AU:SNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.