Sandon Capital Announces Bond Interest Payment Details

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (AU:SNC) has released an update.
Sandon Capital Investments Limited has announced a new interest payment for its bond with a 4.80% rate, scheduled for December 31, 2024. The bond, identified with the security code SNCHA, will see its interest payment amount set at AUD 2.41972602. Investors should take note of critical dates, including the ex-date on December 9 and the record date on December 10, 2024.
