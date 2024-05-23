Sandon Capital Achieves Takeover Milestone

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (AU:SNC) has released an update.

Sandon Capital Investments Limited has successfully met the minimum acceptance condition for its off-market takeover offer of Carbon Conscious Investments Ltd. This milestone indicates that Sandon Capital now holds a relevant interest in over 50.1% of Carbon Conscious’s shares, marking a critical step in the acquisition process. The development has been officially approved by Sandon Capital’s Board.

For further insights into AU:SNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.