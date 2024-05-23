News & Insights

Sandon Capital Achieves Takeover Milestone

May 23, 2024

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (AU:SNC) has released an update.

Sandon Capital Investments Limited has successfully met the minimum acceptance condition for its off-market takeover offer of Carbon Conscious Investments Ltd. This milestone indicates that Sandon Capital now holds a relevant interest in over 50.1% of Carbon Conscious’s shares, marking a critical step in the acquisition process. The development has been officially approved by Sandon Capital’s Board.

