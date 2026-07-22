Sandisk Trades at 8.3X Discounted P/E: Time to Buy the Stock?

Sandisk SNDK currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 8.3X, well below the Zacks Computer Storage Devices industry’s average of 10.67X and at a steep discount to the broader Computer and Technology sector’s average of 23.55X. This discounted valuation stands out, given SNDK's accelerating position in the NAND flash market, its expanding enterprise SSD franchise and a rapidly improving earnings trajectory supported by a richer mix across data center, edge and consumer end markets.

SNDK’s P/E Valuation



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SNDK shares have jumped 569.5% year to date, outperforming the Zacks subindustry's return of 204.7% and the broader sector's advance of 12.1%. Its peers, Micron Technology MU, Seagate Technology STX and Western Digital WDC have gained 242.3%, 226.0% and 222.3%, respectively, over the same period, all trailing SNDK by a wide margin.



SNDK has been benefiting from surging AI-driven demand for NAND flash across data center inference architectures, backed by its BiCS8 technology leadership and an expanding enterprise SSD portfolio. Its multiyear supply partnerships and disciplined capacity expansion through nodal transitions rather than costly greenfield investment provide a competitive edge as demand for AI storage infrastructure accelerates.

SNDK’s YTD Performance



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AI-Driven Demand and Datacenter Opportunity Fuel SNDK's Growth

SNDK is benefiting from the structural shift toward AI computing, which requires substantially more NAND flash storage per deployment compared with traditional workloads. AI training models and inference applications are generating massive data volumes that demand high-performance enterprise SSDs, creating a favorable environment where SNDK is commanding premium pricing for its advanced technology products. These benefits materialized in the fiscal third quarter with datacenter revenue surging 233% sequentially as enterprise SSD qualifications broadened across hyperscale customers.



SNDK's leadership has consistently framed NAND as the most scalable semiconductor technology available for inference workloads, including KV cache and retrieval-augmented generation applications that require dense, low-latency flash storage well beyond what DRAM or high-bandwidth memory can economically deliver at global scale. 2026 datacenter bit growth expectations have moved sharply higher over the past several quarters, reflecting how rapidly hyperscale customers are redesigning inference architectures around NAND capacity. SNDK's TLC based enterprise SSD portfolio anchored by BiCS8 technology has driven the bulk of this datacenter strength while its QLC Stargate solution is set to begin shipping for revenues in the fiscal fourth quarter, adding a further layer of growth and positioning the company ahead of storage peers Micron Technology, Western Digital and Seagate Technology in the race to capture AI infrastructure demand.

New Business Models Add Structural Earnings Visibility

SNDK is reshaping its business through multi-year supply partnerships known as new business models designed to lock in committed customer demand alongside committed financials for the company. Five such agreements have been signed to date, carrying minimum contractual revenue of approximately $42 billion and financial guarantees exceeding $11 billion, backed by prepayments and third-party administered instruments. These agreements, which stretch as long as five years, now cover more than a third of SNDK's fiscal 2027 bit volume and blend fixed and variable pricing, giving SNDK upside participation while offering customers assured supply. This move away from the industry's historically volatile quarter-to-quarter pricing dynamic is expected to deliver more durable and predictable earnings, a structural shift that differentiates SNDK from storage peers, Micron Technology, Western Digital and Seagate Technology, which have disclosed comparatively less detail on long-term contracted volume.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNDK's fiscal 2026 earnings per share is pegged at $66.11, up 0.65% over the past 30 days and indicating year-over-year growth of 2111.04%. This estimate reflects the scale of the earnings transformation underway at SNDK as new business model agreements and broadening AI infrastructure demand reshape the company's revenue and margin profile.

Sandisk Corporation Price and Consensus

Sandisk Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sandisk Corporation Quote

Conclusion

SNDK's accelerating AI-driven datacenter demand and a maturing multiyear contract book present a compelling investment case. Its year-to-date outperformance against peers, Micron Technology, Western Digital and Seagate Technology reflects growing recognition of its strategic positioning within the AI storage buildout, while the pending QLC Stargate ramp and rising new business model coverage offer meaningful near-term catalysts. These structural tailwinds support a favorable entry point for investors seeking AI storage exposure.



Sandisk currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a Growth Score of A, a favorable combination that offers a strong investment opportunity, per the Zacks Proprietary methodology. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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