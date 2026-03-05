Sandisk Trades at 15.83x Discounted P/E: Time to Buy the Stock?

Sandisk SNDK currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 15.83x, below the Zacks Computer-Storage Devices industry average of 17.03x and at a significant discount to the broader Computer and Technology sector’s 24.58x. The discounted valuation appears notable given the company's strengthening position in the NAND flash storage market, accelerating enterprise Solid-state drives (SSD) adoption and a rapidly improving earnings trajectory, driven by a rich product mix across end markets.

SNDK’s P/E Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The momentum is expected to carry into the fiscal third quarter, driven by surging demand for flash storage across AI infrastructure, enterprise SSD and consumer devices. SNDK expects revenues between $4.4 billion and $4.8 billion, with non-GAAP gross margin projected in the 65% to 67% range. Earnings are projected between $12 and $14 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNDK’s fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $4 billion, indicating 136.14% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $7.79 per share, suggesting a sharp increase from the year-ago earnings of 30 cents per share.

Sandisk Corporation Price and Consensus

Sandisk Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sandisk Corporation Quote

AI-Driven Demand and Datacenter Opportunity Fuel SNDK's Growth

SNDK is benefiting from the structural shift toward AI computing, which requires more NAND flash storage per deployment compared with traditional workloads. AI training models and inference applications are generating massive data volumes that demand high-performance enterprise SSDs, creating a favorable demand environment where SNDK is commanding premium pricing for its advanced technology products. These benefits materialized in the fiscal second quarter, with datacenter revenues surging 76% year over year, driven by broad adoption across cloud hyperscalers and enterprise customers.



SNDK is advancing BiCS8-based solutions across a growing base of AI infrastructure builders following the completion of qualification of its PCIe Gen5 high-performance TLC drives at a second major hyperscaler. Its QLC storage-class product, codenamed Stargate, is continuing to advance through qualification with two major hyperscalers and is expected to begin generating revenues within the next several quarters, providing a meaningful near-term catalyst. The extended joint venture agreement with Kioxia Corporation through December 2034 is further reinforcing SNDK's manufacturing cost and technology advantages relative to storage peers Micron Technology MU, Western Digital WDC and Seagate Technology STX over the long term.

PC Refresh Cycle Drives SNDK's Edge and Consumer Segments

SNDK is benefiting from the ongoing PC refresh cycle and the expansion of on-device AI, both of which are driving higher storage content requirements per unit across personal computers and mobile devices. As AI-capable hardware transitions accelerate across the installed base, edge devices are requiring meaningfully greater flash storage capacity, a structural demand tailwind that contributed to edge revenues climbing 63% year over year in the fiscal second quarter.



SNDK is strengthening its market position through premium product innovations and strategic brand partnerships across gaming, creator and everyday storage segments, driving consumer revenues 52% higher year over year in the fiscal second quarter. While Micron Technology, Western Digital and Seagate Technology compete across overlapping consumer and edge storage markets, SNDK's flash-only portfolio and differentiated brand positioning are enabling it to capture a disproportionate share of the premium storage upgrade cycle now underway.

Price Performance of SNDK

Over the past six months, SNDK shares have returned 749.8%, outperforming the industry's return of 92.4% and the broader sector's 4.7% advance. Over the same timeframe, Micron Technology has returned 204.9%, Western Digital’s shares have appreciated 180.1%, and Seagate Technology’s shares have climbed 98.2%, all trailing SNDK's outperformance. This sharp price appreciation has been driven by the company's accelerating earnings trajectory and growing recognition of SNDK's strategic positioning within the AI storage infrastructure buildout. Despite the sharp run-up in shares, SNDK still trades below both the industry and sector averages, making it a compelling investment opportunity

SNDK’s Shares Outperform Sector and Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

SNDK's discounted valuation, combined with accelerating AI-driven datacenter demand and a strengthening edge and consumer portfolio, presents a compelling investment case. The anticipated Stargate QLC revenue ramp and multiyear customer supply commitments taking shape are expected to serve as meaningful near-term catalysts. Despite the impressive rally over the past six months, SNDK still trades below both the industry and sector averages, positioning it favorably for investors seeking AI storage exposure at an attractive entry point.



Sandisk currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Growth Score of A, a favorable combination that offers a strong investment opportunity, per the Zacks Proprietary methodology. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.