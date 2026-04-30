Sandisk Swings To Profit In Q3 As Revenue Surges

(RTTNews) - Sandisk Corp. (SNDK) on Thursday reported third-quarter results, swinging to profit as revenues soared 251%, driven by strong pricing and accelerating demand from high-value data-center customers.

Revenue for the quarter was $5.95 billion, compared to $1.70 billion in the same period last year. The company reported net income of $3.62 billion, or $23.03 per share, versus a net loss of $1.93 billion, or $13.33 per share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were $23.41 per share, compared to a loss of $0.30 per share last year.

Looking ahead, the company expects fourth-quarter revenue between $7.75 billion and $8.25 billion, with adjusted earnings projected in the range of $30.00 to $33.00 per share.

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