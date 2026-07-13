Sandisk Stock Plunged Today. Analysts Say Buy the Dip.

Key Points

Volatility remains high among semiconductor stocks.

Yet Sandisk's stock price gains likely aren't over.

10 stocks we like better than Sandisk ›

Shares of Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) sank on Monday as chip stocks pulled back. Yet several Wall Street analysts remain undeterred, with price targets for Sandisk's stock that are well above current levels.

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Short-term volatility is extreme

Semiconductor stocks are a bit of a battleground right now.

On one side lie investors who see the potential for artificial intelligence (AI) to drive sales of computer processors and memory chips sharply higher in the coming years, fueled by ravenous demand from data center operators.

On the other, skeptics question the sustainability of the already torrid demand for AI chips and related infrastructure, as well as whether the staggering spending by the tech giants will generate returns that justify the cost.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given these differing views, Sandisk and other chip stocks can see their share prices swing violently on any given trading day.

Long-term gains could be immense

Rather than staying out of the fray, several Wall Street analysts recently sided squarely on the side of the bulls.

Goldman Sachs analyst James Schneider, for one, boosted his price forecast for Sandisk's shares from $1,200 to $2,200 and reaffirmed his buy rating. Schneider sees the memory chipmaker's adjusted earnings for 2026 coming in almost 30% above consensus estimates, fueled by surging orders from large cloud computing providers.

Evercore analyst Amit Daryanani, for another, lifted his price target from $1,400 to $3,100. Daryanani sees Sandisk's recent profit boom lasting longer than many investors expect, as AI-driven demand for memory continues to outpace supply next year and possibly beyond.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Evercore and Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.