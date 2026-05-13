Sandisk (SNDK) Price Target Increased by 44.34% to 1,248.91

The average one-year price target for Sandisk (NasdaqGS:SNDK) has been revised to $1,248.91 / share. This is an increase of 44.34% from the prior estimate of $865.25 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $252.50 to a high of $2,100.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.70% from the latest reported closing price of $1,447.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,082 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sandisk. This is an increase of 174 owner(s) or 19.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDK is 0.45%, an increase of 90.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 139,589K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDK is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 9,526K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,656K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,523K shares , representing an increase of 31.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDK by 196.04% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,576K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,478K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,650K shares , representing an increase of 23.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDK by 157.95% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 2,186K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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