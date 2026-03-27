Sandisk (SNDK) Price Target Increased by 11.06% to 775.40

The average one-year price target for Sandisk (NasdaqGS:SNDK) has been revised to $775.40 / share. This is an increase of 11.06% from the prior estimate of $698.18 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $252.50 to a high of $1,050.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.55% from the latest reported closing price of $603.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 782 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sandisk. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 6.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDK is 0.32%, an increase of 39.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.33% to 121,039K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDK is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 3,656K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,523K shares , representing an increase of 31.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDK by 196.04% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,478K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,650K shares , representing an increase of 23.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDK by 157.95% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 2,186K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,093K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,284K shares , representing an increase of 38.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDK by 235.04% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,645K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,697K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDK by 119.88% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.