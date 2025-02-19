News & Insights

Markets

SanDisk To Replace Leslie In S&P SmallCap 600

February 19, 2025 — 07:21 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (SPGI), announced that SanDisk Corp. (SNDK) will replace Leslie Inc. (LESL) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, February 25.

S&P 500 constituent Western Digital Corp. (WDC) is spinning off SanDisk in a transaction expected to be completed on February 24. Western Digital will remain in the S&P 500 post spin-off. Leslie's market capitalization is no longer representative of the small cap market space.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.