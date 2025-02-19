SanDisk To Replace Leslie In S&P SmallCap 600

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (SPGI), announced that SanDisk Corp. (SNDK) will replace Leslie Inc. (LESL) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, February 25.

S&P 500 constituent Western Digital Corp. (WDC) is spinning off SanDisk in a transaction expected to be completed on February 24. Western Digital will remain in the S&P 500 post spin-off. Leslie's market capitalization is no longer representative of the small cap market space.

